1A Movie Club Sees "Saturday Church"

Meet Ulysses. He’s a shy 14-year-old, dealing both with his gender identity and the death of his father.
Escape comes at “Saturday Church,” a program for LGBTQ
youth. But what happens when his double life gets exposed?
We review this acclaimed new film with the 1A Movie Club, spoilers and all.
GUESTS
John Horn, Host, “The Frame” on KPCC; @jghorn
Damon Cardasis, Writer and director of the film “Saturday Church”; @damoncardasis
Danielle Hilborn, Writer for “The Daily Californian”
Morgan Givens, Storyteller and host of “Dispatches” podcast; @dispatchespod
