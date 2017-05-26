Abigail Marsh: Are We Wired To Be Altruistic?

Part 1 of the TED Radio Hour episode Wired For Altruism.

About Abigail Marsh's TED Talk

When Abigail Marsh was 19, a complete stranger risked his life to save her from a car accident. Today, she studies what motivates us to help others — and why some of us are "extraordinary" altruists.

About Abigail Marsh

Abigail Marsh is a professor in the department of psychology and the interdisciplinary neuroscience program at Georgetown University. Her work focuses on social and affective neuroscience — researching the motivations of people who do extremely altruistic things. Through brain imaging, she studies whether some of us are wired to be more altruistic than others.

