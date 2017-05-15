KGOU
From Agriculture To Infrastructure, The Evolving Role Of GPS

Originally published on May 15, 2017 11:18 am

The Global Positioning System or GPS is now crucial to much more than just the maps we use on our phones.

Here & Now‘s Jeremy Hobson revisits a conversation with author Greg Milner (@GIMilner) about how the technology started in the military, and is now used in much of what we do each day — from agriculture to infrastructure.

