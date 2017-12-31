Best Wishes for 2018!

This is the Manager’s Minute.

Happy New Year, everyone!

2017 was a year of growth for KGOU. We added a new transmitter in Clinton that increases our broadcast footprint to include a large part of western Oklahoma. KGOU is now broadcasting to 32 counties from nine locations around the state.

Ratings for NPR and KGOU are on the rise, and we’ve increased our number of listeners in the last 12 months. KGOU now has more than 90,000 weekly listeners in the Oklahoma City metro area.

Our first end-of-year fundraiser brought in more than 22-thousand dollars, to help offset state funding cuts to higher education. Membership and underwriting remain our biggest income streams - thanks to all of you who support our programs and donated to KGOU last year.

We’ve also just added a new StateImpact Oklahoma reporter, Quinton Chandler, who will focus on criminal justice stories. This is Quinton's first week with StateImpact.

From all of us at KGOU - best wishes for a happy and prosperous 2018.

Until next time, with the Manager’s Minute, I’m Dick Pryor.