Broadband Access Helps Improve Rural Economies, But Costs Are Still High

At four rural library in Oklahoma, patrons are putting their names on a waiting list to get a hot commodity.

A wireless hot spot.

Journal Record reporter Molly Fleming speaks with KGOU's Jacob McCleland.

The Journal Record’s Sarah Terry-Cobo writes patron can take home the hot spot for free at libraries in Elgin, Haskell, Perkins and Seminole. Patrons have to return the hot spot after two weeks in Elgin. At the other three libraries, it must go back to the library after one week.

The four libraries are participating in a research project with Oklahoma State University agricultural economist Brian Whitacre. His goal is to reduce the digital divide that exists between rural and urban Oklahomans.

Whitacre says cost remains a barrier in sparsely populated areas, but high speed internet access at home can boost a rural community’s economy.

“We find it does have a meaningful impact on income growth and the availability of jobs in rural areas,” he said. But installing infrastructure isn’t enough, Whitacre said. Broadband connections must be fast and affordable so people actually adopt it. Median household incomes are significantly higher and unemployment is lower in rural areas where people have home access. “We find people are buying things on Etsy and selling things on eBay,” Whitacre said. “They are participating in the gig economy.”

The Elgin Community Library Director, Leslie Durham, told the Journal Record there are two internet providers in and around her community, but the speeds are pretty slow. The majority of the people who come to the library are there to apply for jobs on internet-connected computers, or to use the library’s wireless connection when home systems are not functioning.

Richard Ruhl, the General Manager of Pioneer Telephone Cooperative, Inc., told the Journal Record that federal and state funds are necessary to expand broadband access to rural homes. Much of western Oklahoma’s population density is so low that it would not be cost-effective for Ruhl’s company to install fiber-optic networks without government subsidies.

Terry-Cobo writes:

Expanding broadband internet is as necessary and comparable as the rural electrification program that began in the 1930s. But it can cost up to $15,000 per mile to lay new fiber-optic cable. For someone who lives 10 miles from the closest connection, that’s a substantial investment that the co-op could never get a return on. The lower the population density, the more expensive. Pioneer’s average density is about five customers per mile, but it is as low as 0.5 customers per mile. He said a federally funded program will provide his co-op $180 million over 10 years to expand the fiber-optic network to his members. “This is parallel to the rural electrification days,”Ruhl said. “But the funding has to be there, either from the Universal Service Fund or low-cost loans and grants.”

Tribal governments are also looking at ways to provide high-speed home access. The Choctaw Nation, for example, is participating in a program called ConnectHome. The Journal Record reports the federal program subsidizes internet service and hardware.

Muscogee (Creek) Nation Principal Chief James Floyd has said his tribe is doing an analysis to determine how much it would cost to work with East Central Oklahoma Electric Co-op to put in fiber-optic cables, according to the Journal Record’s Molly Fleming.

“This would also help the tribe expand into telemedicine where their citizens could get medical help without having to go into a medical center or they could go to a medical center and speak online to a professional that may not be working in the Muscogee (Creek) Nation area,” Fleming said.

