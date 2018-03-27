California Fights The White House Over Census Citizenship Question

The 2020 Census is shaping up to be a major political fight.

California is suing the Trump administration over an addition to the survey that asks about respondents’ citizenship. The state’s attorney general argues that the Census is for anyone living in the U.S., regardless of citizenship.

How will the fight affect the Census, and the new districts drawn based on the results?

GUESTS

William Frey, Senior fellow, Metropolitan Policy Program, Brookings Institution; author of “Diversity Explosion: How New Racial Demographics Are Remaking America”

