The Cardi B Conundrum

If you don’t know who Cardi B is, you’d better catch up quick.



The rapper’s hit single “Bodak Yellow” recently peaked at number one on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, and made history. Cardi B is the first female hip-hop artist to top the chart since 1998. There have only been four other female rappers to do so.

Women in hip-hop have a strong legacy, but why has their success in popular music been limited of late?

GUESTS

Marjua Estevez, Senior editor, Vibe

Fredara Hadley, Visiting assistant professor of ethnomusicology, Oberlin College

Mark Anthony Neal, Professor of African and African American Studies, Duke University

Scott Heath, Assistant professor, Georgia State University

