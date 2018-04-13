Congress Does Not Compute

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg was in Congress this week. Redfin CEO Glenn Kelman was watching.

He heard the senators' questions and wondered how many of our congressional representatives have any kind of computer background.

The answer? Not that many. Right around three percent. And, Kellman says, that's a problem for all of us.

