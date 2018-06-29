A Conversation With David Boren: Career, Public Service And Legacy

In this hour-long special, KGOU’s Dick Pryor speaks with David Boren, who retired as president of the University of Oklahoma on June 30, 2018 after serving in the position for over two decades.

Boren’s tenure as OU president capped a long career in public service. He served as Oklahoma’s governor from 1975 to 1979 and represented the state as a U.S. senator from 1979 to 1994.

Boren left the Senate early to become OU president, something he viewed as a way to serve the state, the country and the world. In this conversation, Boren reflects on diversity, local and national political challenges and his parting message to the students of the University of Oklahoma.