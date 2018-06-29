KGOU
A Conversation With David Boren: Career, Public Service And Legacy

  • David Boren sits in his office at the University of Oklahoma in this picture taken on April 4, 2018.
In this hour-long special, KGOU’s Dick Pryor speaks with David Boren, who retired as president of the University of Oklahoma on June 30, 2018 after serving in the position for over two decades.

Boren’s tenure as OU president capped a long career in public service. He served as Oklahoma’s governor from 1975 to 1979 and represented the state as a U.S. senator from 1979 to 1994.

Boren left the Senate early to become OU president, something he viewed as a way to serve the state, the country and the world. In this conversation, Boren reflects on diversity, local and national political challenges and his parting message to the students of the University of Oklahoma.

 

The Boren Legacy

By Apr 22, 2018
University of Oklahoma Video and Media Services

Join KGOU Sunday, April 22nd at noon for "The Boren Legacy", an intimate conversation with outgoing University of Oklahoma President David L. Boren and First Lady Molly Shi Boren on the influence and impact of their leadership during their tenure at OU.  "The Boren Legacy" is a production of OU's Video & Media Services

University Of Oklahoma Names Former Oil Exec James Gallogly As New President

By Mar 26, 2018
James Gallogly speaks during a ceremony announcing him as the 14th president of the University of Oklahoma on March 26, 2018.
Katie Reed / KGOU

A University of Oklahoma law school graduate who has nearly three decades of experience in the oil and gas industry will take over as the university’s fourteenth president.

The Board of Regents named James Gallogly, who graduated from OU Law in 1977, as the university’s next president on Monday morning. He will replace David Boren, who is retiring after 23 years.

University Of Oklahoma President David Boren To Retire

By & Sep 20, 2017
University of Oklahoma President David Boren talks with the media following his announcement that he will resign as head of the state's flagship university at the end of the current school year.
Sue Ogrocki / AP

University of Oklahoma President David Boren has announced his retirement at the end of this academic year.

Boren addressed the university Wednesday afternoon to a packed audience at the Reynolds Performing Arts Center in Holmberg Hall, where he announced he will step down.

OU President David Boren Comments On Mixon Video, SAE, Other Incidents

By Jan 3, 2017

University of Oklahoma president David Boren spoke with a small group of reporters on the field Monday night at the Superdome after OU’s Sugar Bowl victory against Auburn.

Boren To Protestors: 'Get Off This Campus Immediately'

By Nov 17, 2016
Storme Jones / KGOU

More than 100 students, faculty, and staff members gathered on the University of Oklahoma's South Oval Wednesday in opposition to an anti-Black Lives Matter and anti-Islamic protest. OU President David Boren ordered the group to leave campus, or face arrest.

A small group of so-called street preachers have come to the campus before. This time, the group took aim at sensitive issues around the country, holding signs reading “BLM Are Racist Thugs” and “Muhammad is the devil.”  