Crowds Grow As Oklahoma Teacher Walkout Reaches Stalemate Over Education Funding

Dozens of schools across the state are closed for the seventh day, as thousands of Oklahoma teachers, students and education supporters are expected to descend on the state capitol today.

Warmer weather brought more demonstrators on Monday than the previous week, although the fight over education funding seems to be at a stalemate.

In order to end the walkout, the Oklahoma Educators Association, the largest teachers union in the state, wants Governor Mary Fallin to veto the repeal of the $5 dollar per night hotel/motel tax, and it wants lawmakers to repeal some capital gains exemptions.

It's unclear if Gov. Fallin is even considering a veto and, thus far, Republican leaders have shown no signs that they will hear Senate Bill 1086, the capital gains exemptions repeal, on the House floor.



Looks like it might be a good ol’ fashioned dull day at the Capitol, legislatively speaking. No JCAB, no approps, no budget or revenue bill on any agenda I’ve seen. If it weren’t for the thousands of teachers in and around the building, you’d think it was 2016 again.— Dale Denwalt (@denwalt) April 10, 2018

This afternoon, more than 100 education advocates are expected to complete a seven-day, 110-mile march from Tulsa to Oklahoma City. The group has walked nearly 16 miles per day and have been sleeping at high schools along the route.

On Monday, a large group of teachers and students marched 13 miles from Edmond to the state capitol, while another large group marched seven miles to the capitol from the Mid-Del area.



Witnessed THOUSANDS of teachers, students, parents and other supporters walking from Edmond to the Oklahoma State Capitol this morning. So inspiring. We are with you! Keep going! #oklaed #OklahomaTeachersWalkout pic.twitter.com/plIKXdwTzx— Jill DeLozier (@jilldelozier) April 9, 2018

They’re off! Edmond teachers and students are marching to the state Capitol this morning! @kfor pic.twitter.com/Z0IxZTA40d— Jessica Bruno (@JbrunoKFOR) April 9, 2018

Crossing into OKC on the Reno bridge over I-40 pic.twitter.com/edijC3gjcm— DelCity(OK)FireDept (@delcityfire) April 9, 2018

Over 400 Mid-Del students, staff, parents, and community members walked from Del City High School to the Capitol this morning in support of education funding. Thank you to @delcityfire @dcpdCSO for the amazing escort! #middelwalks4kids #mdpurpose #oklaed pic.twitter.com/O4n5Ubg0Wz— Mid-Del News (@middelnews) April 9, 2018