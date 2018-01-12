David Miliband: Whose Responsibility Is It To Solve The Global Refugee Crisis?

Part 2 of the TED Radio Hour episode The Big Five.

About David Miliband's TED Talk

There are more refugees in the world today than at any other time since World War II. David Miliband says each of us has a moral obligation to help solve this crisis by turning empathy into action.

About David Miliband

David Miliband is the former U.K. Secretary of State for Foreign Affairs. In 2013, he left a long political career to become the President and CEO of the International Rescue Committee (IRC), an NGO committed to emergency and long-term assistance to refugees.

At the IRC, Miliband oversees humanitarian aid and development programs in over 40 countries. He is also the author of the recent book, Rescue: Refugess And The Political Crisis Of Our Time.

