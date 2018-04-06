On Day Five of Walkout, Oklahoma Teachers Push For Passage of Two Revenue Bills

Teachers rallying at the Oklahoma Capitol are now pushing lawmakers to pass two measures that could increase funding for education.

One is the so-called “ball and dice” bill that would allow more table games in casinos, the other would place a sales tax on Amazon marketplace vendors.

Katherine Bishop, vice president of the state's largest teachers union, says passing these bills is crucial to ending the walkout.



"I'm not going to say that it gets us there, because until they pass that chamber, I’m not going to say that they get us there. But this could be a really positive step."

The Senate is expected to vote on the bills this morning.

Dozens of Oklahoma school districts are closed for the fifth straight day today, in a fight over education funding.

