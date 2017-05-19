Dee Dee Bridgewater On Piano Jazz

Grammy Award-winning vocalist Dee Dee Bridgewater began her career as the lead vocalist of a jazz band. She honed her talent and headed in 1975 to Broadway, where her performance in The Wiz was honored with a Tony Award.

On this episode of Piano Jazz from 2003, Bridgewater exhibits her knowledge and enthusiasm in her performances of "September Song" and "Beginning To See The Light."

Originally broadcast in the fall of 2003.



Set List

"Beginning To See The Light" (Ellington, George, Hodges)

"Embraceable You" (Gershwin, Gershwin)

"How Insensitive" (Jobim, Gimbel, Moraes)

"Come Sunday" (Ellington)

"September Song" (Weill, Anderson)

"My Ship" (Weill, Gershwin)

"This Is New" (Weill, Gershwin)