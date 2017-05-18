Deep Dive Journalism

This is the Manager’s Minute.

KGOU is proud to be a member of the group of public media stations that operate StateImpact Oklahoma.

StateImpact Reporters Joe Wertz and Logan Layden have been reporting on energy and environment issues for six years and have been gaining national recognition for their work.

More than 75 of StateImpact’s deep-dive, data-driven stories have been featured on NPR.

Eighteen different news organizations, in the U.S., Great Britain and Canada, have aired StateImpact Oklahoma’s reports.

And StateImpact keeps receiving awards for its outstanding journalism.

Recently, Joe Wertz was chosen for two journalism fellowships in which he’ll train with other reporters from around the nation, learning new ways to develop meaningful stories on food, farming and environmental issues.

StateImpact Oklahoma’s partners are working on increasing its reporting capacity and long-term sustainability so we can grow our service to the people of Oklahoma.

Until next time, with the Manager’s Minute, I’m Dick Pryor.