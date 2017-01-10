Driver Charged In Fatal OSU Parade Crash Sentenced To Life In Prison

Adacia Chambers, the woman who is charged with driving her car into the Oklahoma State University homecoming parade in 2015, was sentenced Tuesday to life in prison.

Chambers accepted a plea agreement on the first day of her trial, when jury selection was scheduled to begin, Kyle Schwab write in The Oklahoman. She pleaded no contest to four second-degree murder charges and 39 counts of assault and battery.

Chambers' will receive a life sentence for each murder count, which will run concurrently. She will then serve a 10 year sentence for each assault count, which will also run concurrently. The result is a life sentence plus ten years.

According to The Oklahoman:

Essentially, the plea agreement is a 55-year prison sentence because a life sentence is 45 years plus the 10 extra. Chambers must serve 85 percent of the 55-year sentence before being eligible for parole.

During her plea hearing, Chambers apologized to the victims and told them she was suffering from psychosis on Oct. 24, 2015, when she steered her car through a police barricade and into parade onlookers. Four people died and many more were injured.

