Driver Charged In Fatal OSU Parade Crash Sentenced To Life In Prison

By 3 minutes ago
  • 25-year-old Adacia Avery Chambers
    Adacia Avery Chambers
    Stillwater Police Department

Adacia Chambers, the woman who is charged with driving her car into the Oklahoma State University homecoming parade in 2015, was sentenced Tuesday to life in prison.

Chambers accepted a plea agreement on the first day of her trial, when jury selection was scheduled to begin, Kyle Schwab write in The Oklahoman. She pleaded no contest to four second-degree murder charges and 39 counts of assault and battery.

Chambers' will receive a life sentence for each murder count, which will run concurrently. She will then  serve a 10 year sentence for each assault count, which will also run concurrently. The result is a life sentence plus ten years.

According to The Oklahoman:

Essentially, the plea agreement is a 55-year prison sentence because a life sentence is 45 years plus the 10 extra. Chambers must serve 85 percent of the 55-year sentence before being eligible for parole.

During her plea hearing, Chambers apologized to the victims and told them she was suffering from psychosis on Oct. 24, 2015, when she steered her car through a police barricade and into parade onlookers. Four people died and many more were injured.

Adacia Chambers

Related Content

Adacia Chambers Waives Right To Hearing In Deadly Stillwater Parade Crash Case

By & Apr 5, 2016
25-year-old Adacia Avery Chambers
Stillwater Police Department

A woman charged with killing four people and injuring dozens of others after crashing her car into spectators at Oklahoma State University's homecoming parade has waived her right to a preliminary hearing.

Adacia Chambers will go on trial for second-degree murder and more than 40 counts of assault and battery in the October 24 crash that prosecutors say was intentional. The counts each carry the possibility of a sentence of life in prison.

OSU Parade Crash Suspect’s BAC Below Legal Limit, Press Wants Gag Order Lifted

By Nov 23, 2015
25-year-old Adacia Avery Chambers
Stillwater Police Department

Court records indicate the woman accused of driving the car that crashed into a crowd of spectators at Oklahoma State University’s homecoming parade a month ago had a blood alcohol content of 0.01.

Adacia Chambers was arrested on suspicion of DUI October 24. Prosecutors say she drove around a barricade and into spectators gathered to watch the parade before crashing into a pole.

Judge Rules Oklahoma State Parade Crash Suspect Competent To Stand Trial

By Dec 10, 2015
25-year-old Adacia Avery Chambers
Stillwater Police Department

Thursday afternoon a Payne County judge ruled Adacia Chambers, the woman accused of crashing her car into a crowd of spectators at Oklahoma State University's homecoming parade in October, is competent to stand trial.

Second-Degree Murder Charges Formally Filed Against Oklahoma State Parade Crash Suspect

By Nov 4, 2015
25-year-old Adacia Avery Chambers
Stillwater Police Department

Payne County District Attorney Laura Thomas formally filed charges Wednesday against the woman accused of crashing her car into a crowd during Oklahoma State University’s homecoming parade nearly two weeks ago. Four people died and more than 40 others were injured.

Stillwater resident Adacia Chambers faces four counts of second-degree murder, and 46 counts of felony assault. She’s been held in the Payne County Jail on $1 million bond.

Judge Seals Mental Health Records, Issues Gag Order In Oklahoma State Parade Crash

By & Nov 9, 2015
25-year-old Adacia Avery Chambers
Stillwater Police Department

Updated 4:46 p.m. 

After weeks of publicity, a judge has issued a gag order in the case of the woman suspected of driving her car into a crowd of spectators at the Oklahoma State University homecoming parade.

Adacia Chambers made her second appearance in court to be arraigned on four counts of second degree murder and 46 counts of assault, but while she was there, District Judge Louis Duel also ruled on motions filed by the prosecution.