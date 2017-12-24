The Fight To Save Yazidis Captured By ISIS

Copyright 2017 NPR. To see more, visit http://www.npr.org/.

LAUREN FRAYER, HOST:

Five-year-old TyLon Pittman of Byram, Miss., had a hot tip on a heist last week, so he called 911.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

UNIDENTIFIED WOMAN: This is the Byram Police Department. We had a 911 hang up from this number.

TYLON PITTMAN: I'm just trying to tell you something. Watch for the Grinch 'cause the Grinch going to steal Christmas, OK?

FRAYER: That's right. TyLon was trying to turn in the Grinch. He'd been watching doctored YouTube videos of the classic Christmas tale, "How The Grinch Stole Christmas," and he was getting pretty worried about it. Officer Lauren Develle of the Byram, Miss., PD got wind of TyLon's call.

LAUREN DEVELLE: He actually really thought that the Grinch was going to come and steal everybody's Christmas.

FRAYER: So Officer Develle paid a visit to TyLon's house to assure him that the police had the situation well in hand.

DEVELLE: He really kind of just needed that reassurance from someone that, you know, Grinch cannot do that this year. He's just not going to get away with it.

FRAYER: She asked TyLon what should happen if the Grinch did show up, and he told her they should pick him up and put him in jail. So the next night, TyLon got to do that himself. With the blessing of Chief Luke Thompson, Officer Develle set up the arrest with a friend in costume as the mean monster.

DEVELLE: He got in the back of my car as the Grinch and let me get TyLon and bring him into the station for booking.

FRAYER: TyLon wants to be a police officer himself one day, and that night, he left the station with an armful of gifts from the officers at the Byram Police Department, including a little toy police car. But the most important gift came from Officer Develle - a copy of the book "How The Grinch Stole Christmas" by Dr. Seuss to set the record straight about the story.

DEVELLE: It's all about the Christmas joy, bringing the joy of Christmas to a mean Grinch's heart. And I just wanted to make sure that TyLon knew that as well, that the Grinch was really capable of loving Christmas as well.

