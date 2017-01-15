Freezing Rain Continues In Northwest, As Thunderstorms Brew In Other Parts Of Oklahoma

Areas of northwestern Oklahoma will continue to see more freezing rain Sunday, while residents in southern and central Oklahoma may see a line of severe storms bring rainfall of up to 1.5 inches in some areas.

The National Weather Service has extended an Ice Storm Warning for northwest Oklahoma until 6:00 p.m. Sunday evening. Meteorologists say ice will continue to accumulate on trees and power lines, and surface temperatures have not risen above the freezing point.

1118a:Light/mod freezing rain will add ice to elevated objects NW of a Sayre to El Reno to Cherokee line thru at least 1 p. #okwx — NWS Norman (@NWSNorman) January 15, 2017

Additionally, there is a slight possibility for severe weather in southern Oklahoma and western north Texas. The greatest risk for severe weather will be between 7:00 p.m. and 3:00 a.m.

