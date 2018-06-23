Fresh Air Weekend: John Prine; Novelist Stephen McCauley

Fresh Air Weekend highlights some of the best interviews and reviews from past weeks, and new program elements specially paced for weekends. Our weekend show emphasizes interviews with writers, filmmakers, actors and musicians, and often includes excerpts from live in-studio concerts. This week:

John Prine On Music, Cancer And Why He Never Thought He'd Be A Recording Artist: The singer, songwriter and guitarist underwent surgeries in 1996 and 2013 that affected his throat and voice. He likes his voice better now: "It dropped down lower and feels friendlier."

'The King' Fuses Elvis' Turbulent Life Story With The Soul Of America: Eugene Jarecki's documentary uses the rise and fall of Elvis Presley to track the ups and downs of America's past century. Critic Justin Chang calls The King a "feverishly analytical" musical essay.

Novelist Stephen McCauley Embraces Life On A 'Small, Everyday Scale': McCauley's novel, My Ex-Life, is a comedy about a couple whose marriage ended years ago when the husband came out as gay. "All relationships evolve — even for people who stay together," he says.

