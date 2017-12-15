KGOU
Friday News Roundup - Domestic

  • Republican Senatorial candidate Roy Moore rides his horse away after casting his vote in an election that was later called for his opponent, Democrat Doug Jones.
Originally published on December 15, 2017 3:13 pm

Roy Moore was set to ride all the way to Washington this week, but his horse only got him so far.

Also, pressure grows on special counsel Robert Mueller. And more women speak out about President Trump’s past behavior, accusing him of sexual misconduct.

Meanwhile, House and Senate Republicans are ready to roll out a massive tax overhaul bill, but already, there’s some dissent in the ranks.

We’ll discuss these stories and more on the News Roundup.

GUESTS

Jeff Mason, White House correspondent, Reuters

Sheryl Gay Stolberg, Washington correspondent, The New York Times

Andrew Yeager, Morning Edition host and reporter, WBHM in Birmingham, Alabama

