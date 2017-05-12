With guest host John Donvan.

France and South Korea have new presidents. And Russia’s president? He’s been making time for some ice hockey. On the international edition of the Friday News Round Up, a panel of journalists joins guest host John Donvan to talk about those stories and more.



Guests

Yochi Dreazen, foreign editor of Vox; author, “The Invisible Front.”

Karen DeYoung, senior national security correspondent, The Washington Post

Jon Sopel, North America editor, BBC

Ofeibea Quist-Arcton, international correspondent for NPR, based in Senegal.

© 2017 WAMU 88.5 – American University Radio.

For more, see http://the1a.org/shows/2017-05-12/friday-news-roundup-international

