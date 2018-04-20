Friday News Roundup - International

North Korea without nukes?
Cuba without Castro.
And a queen without a corgi.
We’ll touch down in places around the world with some of the biggest global news stories of the week.
GUESTS
Courtney Kube, National security and military reporter, NBC News; @ckubenbc
Paul Danahar, Washington bureau chief of the BBC; author of “The New Middle East: The World After the Arab Spring”; @pdanahar
Nancy Youssef, National security reporter, The Wall Street Journal; @nancyayoussef
For more, visit https://the1a.org.
© 2018 WAMU 88.5 – American University Radio.
Copyright 2018 WAMU 88.5. To see more, visit WAMU 88.5.