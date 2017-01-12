Gov. Fallin Issues State Of Emergency, Schools Close For Winter Storm

Schools, businesses and organizations aren't opening Friday as residents prepare for a winter storm that could blanket much of the western part of Oklahoma in a layer of ice. In anticipation of the storm, Gov. Mary Fallin has issues a state of emergency for all 77 counties in the state. A complete, comprehensive list of closures can be found on the website of our severe weather partner, KOCO News.

Updated January 13, 2016 at 6:26 a.m.

The storm system is causing isolated slick areas on state highways and interstates, according to the Oklahoma Department of Transportation. Crews are treating bridges and overpasses with sand and salt in central and northeastern Oklahoma, including in Tulsa and Oklahoma City.

530am- Showers continue to move across the OKC metro. Temps below freezing, so slick spots possible--especially on elevated surfaces! #okwx pic.twitter.com/cYZ2OkOre2 — NWS Norman (@NWSNorman) January 13, 2017

The National Weather Services forecasts light freezing rain today near and northwest of I-44. The intensity of the precipitation will increase as the day progresses. Many parts of the state, especially northwestern and northern Oklahoma, will see significant accumulations of ice.

An ice storm warning is in effect for northwestern and northern Oklahoma, while areas to the southeast of the warning area are in a freezing rain advisory.

Travel problems are expected, as well as power outages dues to downed trees and power lines.

Original post:

Governor Mary Fallin declared a state of emergency Thursday evening for all 77 counties in Oklahoma in anticipation of a three day ice storm expected to affect the state beginning overnight Thursday.

The National Weather Service forecasts northwest Oklahoma is expected to receive the brunt of the storm with potential powerline and tree damage, while most of the state could see travel issues.

Fallin’s disaster emergency order allows state agencies to make emergency purchases related to disaster relief. An additional executive order signed by the governor waives licensing requirements for vehicles assisting with storm relief.

Because of severe winter weather predicted for our state, I've declared a state of emergency for all 77 counties. https://t.co/EoWnz9wY1I — Governor Mary Fallin (@GovMaryFallin) January 12, 2017

The Oklahoma Department of Emergency Management (OEM) and the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) has prepositioned industrial generators across the state. According to a statement by Governor Fallin’s Office, the generators will be available to power water treatment plants and shelters.

The state’s Emergency Operations Center will be activated at 7:00 a.m. tomorrow. The OEM, Oklahoma Highway Patrol, Oklahoma National Guard, and Oklahoma Department of Transportation will use the center to respond to emergencies and implement the collaborative stranded motorist plan.

Is your winter storm kit ready for this weekend? #okwx pic.twitter.com/ms0g9MaUpi — OK Emergency Mgmt (@okem) January 12, 2017

Will Rogers World Airport says flight disruptions will be likely. American, Delta, Southwest and United Airlines are waiving fees to change reservations from January 13 to 15. In a statement, airport officials say operations are not expected to shut down, however airlines make the final decisions whether or not to fly in icy conditions.

Several large school districts in Oklahoma City have canceled classes for Friday, January 13. According to KOCO News, Oklahoma City Public Schools, Moore, Norman, and Yukon Public Schools have canceled classes.