Honor Roll Keeps Growing

This is the Manager’s Minute.

We enjoy getting feedback – especially the positive kind – and awards are tangible proof of outstanding work.

Oklahoma Association of Broadcasters awards are hard to come by, but this year KGOU picked up two.

News director Jacob McCleland won first place in General News and host/reporter Storme Jones brought home a first place plaque in the Single Feature category.

Storme also earned two first place awards in the Oklahoma Broadcast Educators Association college student journalism contest – for Radio Entertainment Talk Program and best Radio Newscast.

Over the next several weeks we hope to add more honors to our growing collection. KGOU and StateImpact Oklahoma are finalists for multiple awards in the Society of Professional Journalists and Associated Press broadcast competitions.

If you’d like to see the impressive list of awards our team has won, go to KGOU.org and click on the “About” tab.

Until next time, with the Manager’s Minute, I’m Dick Pryor.