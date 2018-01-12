Ian Bremmer: What Happens When The World's Superpower No Longer Wants To Lead?

Part 3 of the TED Radio Hour episode The Big Five.

About Ian Bremmer's TED Talk

Political instability is on the rise. Political scientist Ian Bremmer argues it's because the United States is abandoning it's leadership role in global institutions, creating a power vacuum.

About Ian Bremmer

Ian Bremmer is the founder and president of the Eurasia Group, a global political risk research and consulting firm. He also teaches and researches political risk at New York University. Bremmer is credited with bringing the analysis of political risk to financial markets, having created Wall Street's first global political risk index (GPRI).

Bremmer has published nine books. His latest book is Superpower: Three Choices for America's Role in the World. He is also a regular columnist for Time Magazine and the Financial Times.

