Intelligence Squared U.S. : "Gerrymandering Is Destroying The Political Center"

By KGOU staff Dec 18, 2016
It is alleged that the practice of gerrymandering - dividing election districts into units to favor a particular group - subverts democracy by making congressional districts “safe” for one party or the other. As a result, only those voting in primaries are in effect choosing our representatives.  Are primary voters more extreme in their views, and therefore pulling democrats to the left and republicans to the right?  Or is the impact of gerrymandering actually overblown, while other contributing factors like the internet and social network “echo chambers” serve as the real drivers of increasing partisanship? If gerrymandering is a major problem, is there policy or constitutional principles that might be part of the solution? IQ2 U.S.'s John Donvan guides this debate which serves as KGOU's Sunday Radio Matinee feature. 

In 2013, the bipartisan “Gang of Eight” managed to pass a comprehensive immigration reform bill in the Senate, only to get it dropped by the House.  And in 2016, a deadlocked Supreme Court decision stalled President Obama’s executive actions, DACA and DAPA, which were designed to prevent the deportation of some 5 million people.  