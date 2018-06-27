KGOU Honored for Journalism Excellence

This is the Manager’s Minute.

We're going to need a bigger awards wall.

The annual journalism award season is over, and again this year KGOU was a big winner.

We won the Sweepstakes Award for most honors in the Oklahoma/Arkansas Associated Press competition – for the 9th time in 11 years.

News director Jacob McCleland and reporter Storme Jones each won a first place plaque and Nomin Ujiyediin earned a second place award.

Jacob won for best reporter portfolio (overall top reporter), with Nomin second.

Jacob and Storme each won first place honors in the Oklahoma Association of Broadcasters competition.

In the Society of Professional Journalists awards, Storme, Jacob, Claire Donnelly and StateImpact Oklahoma’s Joe Wertz and Emily Wendler brought home firsts.

And KGOU picked up six other awards for second and third.

These honors reflect the quality of journalism you can expect from KGOU and StateImpact Oklahoma.

Until next time, with the Manager’s Minute, I’m Dick Pryor.