KGOU's Role In Informing the Public

As the Oklahoma legislature begins its 2017 session, this is a good time to remember the important role news organizations serve as a watchdog over state, local and national government.

KGOU will be covering the legislative session, and each week we’ll discuss the big stories in Capitol Insider.

Our nation’s founders recognized a vibrant press is critical in holding government accountable to the people.

We’re supposed to ask probing questions and connect the dots.

Trusted news and information matters.

KGOU and NPR are dedicated to informing, engaging…and equipping each person to be a better citizen.

Our commitment is to you, and the truth.

If you believe fair, reliable news and meaningful, civil discussion are essential, we need your support…more than ever.

