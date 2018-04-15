Listeners Support KGOU

This is the Manager’s Minute.

Just a few days ago, we finished the on-air portion of our Spring fundraiser. To all who contributed – THANK YOU.

We appreciate our loyal supporters, who donate through annual one-time gifts and those sustaining members who give to KGOU with ongoing monthly contributions.

In addition to renewals, we’re also pleased to see a large number of new members who stepped up and gave to KGOU for the very first time.

We appreciate your vote of confidence.

KGOU is listener supported. We need your dollars so we can keep serving you with the programs you want…and need.

Our public-private partnership funding approach works because KGOU’s community of listeners does its part. Listeners count on us to deliver trusted and enlightening content; we count on listener support for our largest source of revenue.

If you haven’t given yet, there’s still time to make your donation count toward our goal.

You can pledge by calling 405-325-5468 or by going online at KGOU.org and clicking the red DONATE button.

Again, to all of our supporters – thanks!

Until next time, with the Manager’s Minute, I’m Dick Pryor.