President-elect Donald Trump has scheduled a news conference, expected to begin at 11 a.m. ET/10 a.m. CT on Jan. 11. The NPR Politics team and reporters across the newsroom will be live-annotating, fact-checking and providing background to his remarks in real-time, paying special attention to any comments about conflicts of interest, health care and national security.

Loading...

Copyright 2017 NPR. To see more, visit NPR