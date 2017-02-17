Local 5-Star Recruit Commits To The University Of Oklahoma

A five Star point guard from Norman North High School made his college decision on Thursday. Trae Young is staying close to home.

Young said his decision was difficult but he reached a place of peace, “And that place of peace for me… in the fall of 2017… will be at the University of Oklahoma.” Young said.

The room packed with his family, teammates and classmates roared as chants of "Boomer Sooner" broke out.

Young’s decision comes during a rebuilding year for OU, who are are 9 and 16 on the season. He says he looks forward to growing with his new team.

"This team has been having a lot of struggling moments throughout the season, but they have shown a lot of good signs too. They are very young.”

According to ESPN, the McDonald's All American is the number two ranked point guard and 15th overall basketball recruit in the nation.

Oklahoma landed the #2 PG in America with Trae Young. What are the Sooners getting? "A Winner." pic.twitter.com/QkJEmYE34e — ESPNU (@ESPNU) February 16, 2017

Young was a highly sought out recruit. University of Kansas coach Bill Self visited Norman last week to try and seal the deal. But, Young says being close to his family played a big part in his decision.

“My whole family is excited, and that’s one thing I am going to cherish, because they are going to get to spend every moment with me.