Is A Middle Finger A Matter Of Free Speech?

Last year, Juli Briskman got fired after a photo of her flipping the bird at the president’s motorcade from her bicycle went viral. Now she’s suing her employer, saying whatever hand signals she makes when she’s off the clock are her business.

Does the First Amendment protect her one-finger salute?



GUESTS

Juli Briskman, Marketing, public relations professional

Maria Simon, Partner, The Gellar Law Group

