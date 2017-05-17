More Severe Weather Expected For Thursday And Friday

Another round of severe weather is expected to move across Oklahoma on Thursday and Friday, bringing a chance for strong thunderstorms and tornadoes.

The northwestern corner of the state, north of I-40 and including the towns of Clinton and Woodward, has a "moderate" risk level for severe storms, the second highest threat level used by the National Weather Service.

National Weather Service meteorologist Jonathan Kurtz says thunderstorms will develop along a dry line on Thursday afternoon along the border of Oklahoma and the Texas Panhandle.

"The greatest focus for severe storms will be across the western and northwestern portions of Oklahoma," Kurtz said. "These thunderstorms will be capable of large, damaging hail up to the size of baseballs and damaging winds, along with a risk for developing tornadoes."

The greatest chance for tornadoes will occur Thursday afternoon and evening in far northwestern Oklahoma.

The Oklahoma City area will be in an enhanced risk for severe thunderstorms on Thursday afternoon and night.

More storms are possible Friday afternoon into the evening hours. The greatest threats are large hail, damaging wind and flooding. Tornadoes are possible. Storms could produce excessive rainfall into Saturday morning, especially in south-central and southwest Oklahoma.

"As storms build across the area through the evening overnight hours, the threat of flash flooding could lead to major impacts such as flooding roadways and quick rises on creeks and streams," Kurtz said.

