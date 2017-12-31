1 Officer Dead, 4 Others Wounded In Shooting South Of Denver, Police Say

The Douglas County Sheriff's office south of Denver is tweeting that five police officers were shot and one is confirmed dead after responding to an active situation on Sunday morning.

The officers were shot while responding to a domestic disturbance call at the Copper Canyon Apartments shortly before 6 a.m., according to the Sheriff's office. Two civilians were also injured.

The Sheriff's office reports that the suspect has been shot dead and is believed to no longer be a threat.

"We have multiple officers down," said Deputy Jason Blanchard of the incident in Highlands Ranch, Colo., about 15 miles south of Denver. "We are not giving numbers or status at this point, we are still working on getting the suspect in custody."

A SWAT team is on the scene, according to a spokeswoman for the Sheriff's office, and a major highway south of the city was shut down.

The Sheriff's office tweeted that "due to the size and scope of this investigation an emergency shelter has been set up" at a nearby recreation center. In a "code red" alert, the sheriff's office told residents to shelter in place, avoid windows and stay away from exterior walls.

