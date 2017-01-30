New Semester Brings New Student Interns to KGOU

This is the Manager’s Minute. With the new semester beginning, KGOU is welcoming several students from the University of Oklahoma.

Amber Friend is a senior Print Journalism major at the Gaylord College of Journalism and Mass Communication – and she’s taking Radio News.

Macee Beheler is a senior, majoring in broadcast journalism. Through her Practicum class, Macee will be producing KGOU’s new weekly feature, Capitol Insider.

Annie Davenport is a senior International Security major at the College of International Studies. Annie is the digital intern for World Views and will be transcribing the program and writing web posts.

We’re also glad to have two student employees with us again this semester: Richard Bassett is back as producer of the Community Calendar and audio production assistant. And, Storme Jones returns as news reporter and host.

Welcome all, to KGOU.

Until next time, with the Manager’s Minute, I’m Dick Pryor.