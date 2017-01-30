KGOU
Manager's Minute

New Semester Brings New Student Interns to KGOU

By
Manager's Minute

This is the Manager’s Minute. With the new semester beginning, KGOU is welcoming several students from the University of Oklahoma.

Amber Friend is a senior Print Journalism major at the Gaylord College of Journalism and Mass Communication – and she’s taking Radio News.

Macee Beheler is a senior, majoring in broadcast journalism. Through her Practicum class, Macee will be producing KGOU’s new weekly feature, Capitol Insider.

Annie Davenport is a senior International Security major at the College of International Studies. Annie is the digital intern for World Views and will be transcribing the program and writing web posts.

We’re also glad to have two student employees with us again this semester: Richard Bassett is back as producer of the Community Calendar and audio production assistant. And, Storme Jones returns as news reporter and host.

Welcome all, to KGOU.

Until next time, with the Manager’s Minute, I’m Dick Pryor.

KGOU

Thanks to Students Working at KGOU

By Dec 1, 2016
two photo portraits side by side
for KGOU

This is the Manager’s Minute.

Now that the calendar has turned to December, and the fall semester is ending at the University of Oklahoma, we want to thank the OU students working at KGOU.

Storme Jones is host of the noon news, traffic and weather reports and produces special features.

Richard Bassett handles the community event calendars, online and on the air, and does audio engineering for local musical performances.

Both are paid student staff members, and we’re glad they will be with us over the holidays and during the spring semester in 2017.

Translating Documents At Yugoslav War Crimes Tribunal Creates Unique "Tug-of-War"

By & Annie Davenport Jan 27, 2017
Former Yugoslav President Slobodan Milosevic, center, with court security guards at left and right, appears before the U.N. war crimes tribunal in The Hague, Tuesday July 3, 2001.
AP

 

Ellen Elias-Bursac, current standing Vice President for the American Literary Translation Association and former revision expert for the Yugoslav War Crimes Tribunal, has helped ease the challenges created by language barriers. During her time at the International Criminal Tribunal for the former Yugoslavia, Elias-Bursac was given the responsibility of translating and verifying evidence during the war crime trials.

Boren To Protestors: 'Get Off This Campus Immediately'

By Nov 17, 2016
Storme Jones / KGOU

More than 100 students, faculty, and staff members gathered on the University of Oklahoma's South Oval Wednesday in opposition to an anti-Black Lives Matter and anti-Islamic protest. OU President David Boren ordered the group to leave campus, or face arrest.

A small group of so-called street preachers have come to the campus before. This time, the group took aim at sensitive issues around the country, holding signs reading “BLM Are Racist Thugs” and “Muhammad is the devil.”  