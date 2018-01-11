A New Show Goes Inside The Teenage Brain

Journalist Dina Temple-Raston is asking teenagers an age-old question: What were you thinking?

But she’s not asking about a reckless decision that led to a fender-bender with the family car. Instead, she’s talking to teenagers who decided to join ISIS, or who brought guns to school. In her new Audible Original program, “What Were You Thinking? Inside the Adolescent Brain,” Temple-Raston uses psychology, neuroscience and conversation to get inside teenage minds.

We talk to her about the series, and her reporting on how the next generation thinks.

GUESTS

Dina Temple-Raston, NPR counterterrorism correspondent; host of “What Were You Thinking? Inside The Adolescent Brain”; author of “The Jihad Next Door: The Lackawanna Six and Rough Justice in the Age of Terror”

For more, visit https://the1a.org.

