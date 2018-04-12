'No One Has Any Idea That My Kid Is Dying': Parents Navigate Childhood Leukemia

The StoryCorps mobile booth was in Oklahoma City in February and March, and we're bringing you some of the stories that were recorded here. Locally recorded stories will air Wednesdays during Morning Edition and All Things Considered.

There are points in life that can force or inspire a change of course. Even though he’s a spunky and scrappy 9-year-old today, when Jason and Vanessa Hart heard that their son had cancer...in an instant, everything changed.

This story was produced for KOSU by Rachel Hubbard and Dustin Drew, with interviews recorded at StoryCorps, a renowned nonprofit organization celebrating the stories of everyday Americans.

