NPR Ratings Surge

This is the Manager’s Minute.

Trusted journalism makes a difference, and across the United States more news consumers are turning to NPR.

Nationally, for the seventeenth month in a row, public radio listening has gone up from the same month in the previous year.

Morning Edition is now the top nationally syndicated radio talk show, and All Things Considered is second.

NPR has the highest ratings in its 45 year history and is the nation’s most loved news service brand, according to new Harris Equitrends polling.

Honesty, integrity, focus on facts and strong storytelling are also hallmarks of KGOU News and StateImpact Oklahoma.

Research shows KGOU has one of the fastest growing audiences in the entire NPR system.

So, you’re in good company.

And we’re glad you’ve made KGOU and NPR news part of your day.

Until next time, with the Manager’s Minute, I’m Dick Pryor.