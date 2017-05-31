Oklahoma City Council To Consider Sales Tax And Bond Measures

Three new sales tax and bond proposals could raise more than a billion dollars for public projects in Oklahoma City.

Two of the proposals would replace the one-cent MAPS 3 sales tax, which will expire at the end of this year, according to a city press release. Part of the MAPS tax would be replaced by a permanent one-quarter-cent sales tax to be reinvested into the city’s General Fund, which pays for public safety, animal control, parks, transit and other basic services. The tax is expected to generate $26 million per year.

The rest of the MAPS tax would be replaced by a temporary three-quarter-cent sales tax, which is expected to generate $180 million in revenue. $126 million would fund street resurfacing, $9 million would pay for trails, $9 million would fund bicycle infrastructure, $18 million would go toward sidewalks and $9 million would pay for streetscapes.

The largest proposal is a general obligation bond package totalling $967 million. The bond would allow the city to pay for infrastructure projects without raising property taxes. Planned expenditures include:

$28 million for traffic control

$27 million for bridges

$138 million for parks and recreation

$62 million for drainage control

$60 million for economic and community development

$45 million for firefighting facilities

$31 million for police facilities

$24 million for libraries

$20 million for transit

$20 million for the Civic Center complex

$13 million for city maintenance facilities

$9 million for the downtown area.

The plan will pay for necessary public services without trying to pass a politically unpopular tax increase.

“Tax increases are difficult to pass in this climate. The economy’s a little slow,” city manager Jim Couch said.

“We need the resources to repave streets. We cover a lot of area and we have a lot of streets that need resurfacing, and this is an attempt to respond to our citizens’ desires,” Couch said.

The Oklahoma City Council will consider a public forum on the proposals on June 13 and will vote on June 20. If approved, each proposal will be subject to a public vote on September 12.