Oklahoma Engaged Wins Murrow Award

This is the Manager’s Minute.

During the 2016 election cycle, KGOU, KOSU and StateImpact Oklahoma came together in a collaborative reporting project called Oklahoma Engaged.

Through our partnership, we provided numerous online and broadcast resources to help voters understand state questions and the election process.

Now, we are pleased to announce KGOU, KOSU and StateImpact Oklahoma have been chosen to receive a regional Edward R. Murrow Award from the Radio Television Digital News Association for the Oklahoma Engaged collaboration.

The Murrow Award is one of the most prestigious honors in journalism, and RTDNA recognized us in the category of Excellence in Innovation.

So, congratulations to all the reporters and producers who made Oklahoma Engaged happen, and thank you to all the public radio listeners and donors who supported the project and relied on us for trusted news and information about Oklahoma’s elections.

Until next time, with the Manager’s Minute, I’m Dick Pryor.