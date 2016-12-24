Oklahoma Lawmaker Resigns In Wake Of Sexual Harassment Allegations

Just days after he became the center of sexual harassment allegations and revelations the Oklahoma House paid a $44,500 settlement to a former legislative assistant, state Rep. Dan Kirby, R-Tulsa, resigned Friday night.

Kirby sent a letter to incoming House Speaker Charles McCall, R-Atoka, saying his departure would be in the best interest of his Tulsa district, and remaining in office would be a distraction.

"I believe that a resignation is in the best interest of the district, the House of Representatives and the state of Oklahoma,” Kirby wrote.

On Wednesday, The Oklahoman reported the House used state funds to pay the settlement to Hollie Bishop and her attorneys. In an Equal Employment Opportunity Commission filing, Bishop said the harassment began shortly after she started working in Kirby’s office in January 2015. She claims she was fired by the House in November 2015 for reporting the mistreatment.

House attorneys issued a statement Friday saying Kirby wasn’t aware of the settlement over the complaint. Courtney Warmington says former House Speaker Jeff Hickman authorized the payment. Hickman spoke with The Oklahoman’s Nolan Clay by phone from Colorado Thursday night, where he was skiing with his family, and said settling the complaint was less costly than attorney fees and a lengthy litigation process.

Friday morning House Minority Leader Scott Inman, D-Del City, called for a full investigation, but did not call for Kirby to resign.

“Due to the concerning nature of the allegations involved and the subsequent utilization of tax payer funds to settle them, I am requesting the House authorize an independent investigation into the matter to include, but not limited to, requesting an audit of our House finances from State Auditor, Gary Jones,” Inman’s letter said. “My caucus believes an independent audit and investigation is necessary to ensure transparency and reassure the citizens of Oklahoma that this is just an isolated incident.”

Inman’s letter raised 21 questions he hoped McCall would be able to answer, and he also requested details about a recent sexual harassment seminar House Republicans attended.

1) When did the alleged conduct occur and for what duration?

2) Prior to the filing of a complaint, was the conduct ever brought to the attention of House Leadership or legal staff? If so, when?

3) Did the House of Representatives ever attempt to resolve the matter by relocating Ms. Bishop to another office or member?

4) Was Rep. Kirby the only State Representative involved in the alleged misconduct?

5) To what end, if any, was Rep. Randy Grau involved with the matter and/or the legislative assistant?

6) Did the House of Representatives initiate an independent investigation into the matter? If so, when and by whom was it authorized? If not, why not? And who made that decision?

7) If an investigation was initiated, what were the ultimate findings?

8) Was this matter ever submitted to the Oklahoma Ethics Commission for investigation?

9) Who negotiated the settlement agreement on behalf of the Oklahoma House and at whose request?

10) By what legal authority was such a payment justified?

11) Please provide a detailed accounting of the costs and fees incurred by the House of Representatives because of this matter and paid to outside counsel, Courtney Warmington.

12) Why was outside counsel utilized for this personnel matter instead of using the services of our House general counsel?

13) Under what budgetary line item can those payments to Courtney Warmington be found?

14) Please explain the justification behind allocating more than $16,000 of legal payments to Ms. Bishop’s attorneys under the budgetary line item of housekeeping and cleaning supplies.

15) By what legal authority can the House of Representatives indemnify Rep. Kirby for his alleged misconduct outside the scope of his authority?

16) Assuming the House of Representatives would not have used taxpayer funds to pay a baseless claim against a member of the Republican caucus, has any course of disciplinary action been taken against Rep. Kirby in the form of sanctions, censure, removal, or impeachment? If not, are any such actions under consideration?

17) Has Rep. Kirby been asked to repay the Oklahoma taxpayers for the costs they have incurred because of his alleged misconduct outside the scope of his authority?

18) If a reservation of rights letter has been issued to Rep. Kirby, would you please provide a copy of it to my office?

19) Please provide a copy of any tort claim received by the House of Representatives.

20) Please provide a copy of any statement concerning these allegations provided to the House of Representatives by Ms. Bishop.

21) Have any other allegations of sexual misconduct or harassment been brought by members of the Oklahoma House of Representatives staff against sitting or former members of the legislature at any time in the last twelve years?

