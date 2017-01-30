Oklahoma’s Congressional Delegation Reacts To Travel Ban Order

Members of Oklahoma’s congressional delegation have largely been supportive of President Donald Trump’s executive order that temporarily bans travel of certain foreign nationals to the United States.

Under the order, citizens of Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen would not be allowed to enter the United States for 90 days. Over the weekend, permanent resident visa holders were detained at airports, which led to protests across the country. The White House later said permanent resident visa holders are from those 7 countries will be allowed.

The order also places a 120 day freeze on the admission of refugees, and an indefinite halt on resettling Syrian refugees in the United States.

Congressman Steve Russell, R-Oklahoma City, says he supports the executive order.

Russell is a retired Army Lieutenant Colonel who saw combat in Iraq. He wants to make sure exemptions will be available for military interpreters, informers, and ousted political allies in the seven countries.

“We have to stand by them, or they could be at great risk. And if they were in the process of coming here, then I would hope we would be able to continue that process,” Rep. Russell told KGOU.

Russell also hopes there will be exemptions for children from those countries who have been wounded in war zones to come to the United States temporarily for treatment. He says a bipartisan group of Congressional combat veterans will push for those exemptions through a letter to President Trump.

Russell says the order will allow time to investigate the vetting process.

“I’m willing to give the president his 90 or 120 days to examine this issue,” Russell said.

In a statement, Congressman Tom Cole, R-Moore, said the President’s action is intended to protect Americans. He admitted the initial implementation was “imperfect or uneven.” But he says the reaction, such as protests at cities and airports across the country, has been “all out of proportion to its intent and impact.”

Rep. Tom Cole’s full statement:

Congressman Tom Cole (OK-04) released the following statement after President Donald Trump signed an executive order temporarily restricting persons entering the United States from seven nations: Iraq, Iran, Syria, Libya, Yemen, Somalia and Sudan. These nations have been known to harbor terrorism and to have been compromised by terrorism. "President Trump's recent executive order temporarily prohibiting immigration from seven countries previously identified as terrorist havens and/or state sponsors of terrorism is clearly intended to protect the American people," said Cole. "The threat it seeks to contain is real. Indeed ISIL/ISIS has said it intends to slip terrorists into fleeing refugee populations and appears to have done so in the past."

Oklahoma Senator James Lankford said the order had unintended consequences that were not well thought out, and he encourages the Trump administration to evaluate policy with an eye on both security and compassion for refugees.

Senator Jim Inhofe called the travel ban “reasonable,” but says implementation should have been delayed to give airlines, travellers and agencies time to prepare.

From Inhofe’s website:

"President Trump's executive order follows through on the promises made on the campaign trail to secure our country and protect our citizens,"Inhofe said. "This is not a Muslim ban, as the measure suspends all refugee admittance for 120 days and suspends the issuance of visas to nationals of seven specific countries for 90 days. Time and again terrorists have stated their intent to infiltrate refugee populations in order to spread their ideology and terror throughout the West, as has already happened in Europe. Furthermore, the pause on visa applicants for countries that Congress and the Departments of State and Homeland Security have determined as areas of concern to national security is reasonable given the unrest and state of instability in each of those countries. President Trump's measures are temporary and will allow for the new administration to review and strengthen our immigration programs. The administration should have delayed implementation of this order so that the agencies, airlines and foreign travelers could have prepared and made arrangements in compliance, but I am confident these issues will be addressed swiftly to reduce confusion and uncertainty."

Rep. Jim Bridenstine, R-Tulsa, also issued a statement about the order. From Bridenstine's website:

President Trump's Executive Order on immigration is simply a pause, similar to ones issued by previous presidents including Mr. Obama. The temporary pause affects only seven terror prone countries so we can better vet people coming into the United States. The goal is to balance security with access. There is no ban on any religion.

In a tweet, Rep. Markwayne Mullin, R-Westville, said, “We have a duty to our nation first.”

Rep. Frank Lucus, R-Yukon, supports the goal of the executive order, but believes the administration must further clarify their long term objectives and the manner in which they intend to implement these new travel restrictions.”

Full statement from Frank Lucas's website:

