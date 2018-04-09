KGOU

Oklahoma Teacher Walkout Enters Second Week

By 3 minutes ago
  • Jacob McCleland / Oklahoma Public Media Exchange
Originally published on April 9, 2018 7:53 am

The Oklahoma teacher walkout enters its second week today, as educators continue to rally at the state capitol for more school funding.

On Friday, the Senate passed two measures that could add another $40 million to school budgets, but the teachers union leading the walkout said it’s not enough.

In order to end the walkout, the union wants Governor Mary Fallin to veto the repeal of the $5 dollar per night hotel/motel tax, and it wants lawmakers to repeal some capital gains exemptions.

The Oklahoman reports that Representative Jon Echols of Oklahoma City, told a group of teachers this weekend that lawmakers will not repeal capital gains taxes. But Echols told the group to expect a push for additional taxes on wind energy.

Copyright 2018 KOSU. To see more, visit KOSU.