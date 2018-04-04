KGOU

Oklahoma Teachers Head Into Third Day of Statewide Walkout

  • Oklahoma teachers chant in the Capitol rotunda on Tuesday, April 3, 2018.
    Emily Wendler / StateImpact Oklahoma
April 4, 2018

Updated 12:29 p.m.

StateImpact Oklahoma's Emily Wendler joined NPR's Here and Now this morning to talk about the teacher walkout.

Emily addresses Governor Mary Fallin's comments to a CBS reporter, comparing to teachers to a teenage kid wanting a better car, and what it might take to end the walkout.

Updated 10:56 a.m.

Several marches and demonstrations are happening across the state today in support of the teacher walkout. Here are some scenes from this morning:

Updated 10:32 a.m.

John Durkee of KWGS reports support for the teacher walkout seems to be growing, especially in Wagoner, a rural town east of Tulsa.

Meanwhile, in Tulsa, a group of teachers, parents, and education supporters kicked off a multi-day walk of 110 miles from Tulsa to the state capitol to bring attention to the education funding crisis. Dozens of people gathered at Webster High School in Tulsa to walk 18 miles to Kellyville High School in Kellyville.

The walk will continue tomorrow and last through Tuesday, with people walking legs of the march to Bristow, Stroud, Chandler, Wellston, Jones, and finally to the state capitol.

ORIGINAL POST

Many Oklahoma teachers say they will continue rallying at the Capitol until lawmakers increase funding for the classroom. Another group of educators is starting a 110-mile walk from Tulsa to Oklahoma City today to draw attention to the fight for more funding. So far there’s been no resolution, but some lawmakers say one is possible.

The Oklahoma Education Association, the teachers union organizing the now three-day teacher walkout, wants lawmakers to pass two pieces of legislation to increase school funding this year. One is a measure to allow ball and dice games in casinos, another would repeal some capital gains exemptions.

Senator Gary Stanislawski, a Republican from Tulsa, says it’s possible, but the money might not get to education as quickly as teachers would like.

"I do think the legislature is going to make it a priority to put in a substantial amount of dollars in to the operations of schools next year."

Stanislawski says the economy seems to be doing better, and with the additional revenue these measures could bring in, lawmakers might have more money to spend on schools in 2019.

