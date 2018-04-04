Oklahoma Teachers Head Into Third Day of Statewide Walkout

Updated 12:29 p.m.

StateImpact Oklahoma's Emily Wendler joined NPR's Here and Now this morning to talk about the teacher walkout.

Emily addresses Governor Mary Fallin's comments to a CBS reporter, comparing to teachers to a teenage kid wanting a better car, and what it might take to end the walkout.

Updated 10:56 a.m.

Several marches and demonstrations are happening across the state today in support of the teacher walkout. Here are some scenes from this morning:



Day 3 of the #OklahomaTeachersWalkout is featuring a lot of student-led demonstrations —- it’s a more festive mood right now outside of the #okleg Capitol as of 9:45 a.m. pic.twitter.com/yxe5dwFi9S— Trevor Brown (@tbrownOKC) April 4, 2018

Gabrielle Davis, a senior at Edmond Memorial HS, organized today's student rally. She has the date she became a voter written on her shirt and her representatives written on the back. "I want them to know that I know." #oklaed #oklaedwalkout pic.twitter.com/fjuSGK4kQi— Ben Felder (@benfelder_okc) April 4, 2018

Kaiden Story and Joe Smith, juniors at South Moore, playing the drums at the capitol. "The band fees keep going up every year ... some kids can't afford band," Smith said. #oklaed #oklaedwalkout pic.twitter.com/F0Ka0U2KCb— Ben Felder (@benfelder_okc) April 4, 2018

More Eagle Alumni, now @SMSPioneers 6th graders out at @westwoodelm supporting ALL their teachers! Drive by 6th and Kings and give them a honk! #oklaed #OklahomaTeachersWalkout #oklaedwalkout pic.twitter.com/LzFqPuJ79w— Westwood Elementary (@westwoodelm) April 4, 2018

Gov. Mary Fallin arrived in McAlester to tour a local business this morning, but was greeted by teacher protesters at the airport. #OklahomaTeachersWalkout #Oked pic.twitter.com/69B9LgybwO— Clifton Adcock (@cliftonhowze) April 4, 2018

Yukon Schools will be shutdown through Friday - pushing beyond allowed snow days. pic.twitter.com/Cz89vg66do— Storme Jones (@StormeJones) April 4, 2018

Updated 10:32 a.m.

John Durkee of KWGS reports support for the teacher walkout seems to be growing, especially in Wagoner, a rural town east of Tulsa.

Meanwhile, in Tulsa, a group of teachers, parents, and education supporters kicked off a multi-day walk of 110 miles from Tulsa to the state capitol to bring attention to the education funding crisis. Dozens of people gathered at Webster High School in Tulsa to walk 18 miles to Kellyville High School in Kellyville.

The walk will continue tomorrow and last through Tuesday, with people walking legs of the march to Bristow, Stroud, Chandler, Wellston, Jones, and finally to the state capitol.

ORIGINAL POST

Many Oklahoma teachers say they will continue rallying at the Capitol until lawmakers increase funding for the classroom. Another group of educators is starting a 110-mile walk from Tulsa to Oklahoma City today to draw attention to the fight for more funding. So far there’s been no resolution, but some lawmakers say one is possible.

The Oklahoma Education Association, the teachers union organizing the now three-day teacher walkout, wants lawmakers to pass two pieces of legislation to increase school funding this year. One is a measure to allow ball and dice games in casinos, another would repeal some capital gains exemptions.

Senator Gary Stanislawski, a Republican from Tulsa, says it’s possible, but the money might not get to education as quickly as teachers would like.



"I do think the legislature is going to make it a priority to put in a substantial amount of dollars in to the operations of schools next year."

Stanislawski says the economy seems to be doing better, and with the additional revenue these measures could bring in, lawmakers might have more money to spend on schools in 2019.

