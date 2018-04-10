One Oklahoma Teacher On Why Educators Are Continuing Their Walkout

Originally published on April 9, 2018 2:01 pm
Teachers in Oklahoma are in the sixth day of their walkout Monday, as they fight to get increased state education funding. Lawmakers there have already passed a few measures to increase funding and give teachers a salary bump, but educators say they haven’t gone far enough.
Here & Now‘s Jeremy Hobson talks with Sharon Reese, a special education teacher at Shawnee High School in Shawnee, Oklahoma.
