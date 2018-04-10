KGOU

One Oklahoma Teacher On Why Educators Are Continuing Their Walkout

  • Students, teachers and supporters of the school walkout applaud for speakers in the state Capitol rotunda as protests continue over school funding, in Oklahoma City, Monday, April 9, 2018. (Sue Ogrocki/AP)
Teachers in Oklahoma are in the sixth day of their walkout Monday, as they fight to get increased state education funding. Lawmakers there have already passed a few measures to increase funding and give teachers a salary bump, but educators say they haven’t gone far enough.

Here & Now‘s Jeremy Hobson talks with Sharon Reese, a special education teacher at Shawnee High School in Shawnee, Oklahoma.

