Pearl Arrendondo: How Can Mentors Push Students To Move Beyond Their Circumstances?

Part 5 of the TED Radio Hour episode Hidden Potential

About Pearl Arredondo's TED Talk

Pearl Arredondo grew up in East Los Angeles, the daughter of gang members. Education was her ticket out. She says young people need mentors to push them not to be victims of their own circumstances.

About Pearl Arredondo

Pearl Arredondo is a middle school principal and education advocate. She is a co-founder of the San Fernando Institute for Applied Media, the first pilot middle school established in the Los Angeles Unified School District. Her inspiration to give back to students stems from her own experience growing up poor in the East Los Angeles neighborhood of Boyle Heights. Arredondo received her B.A. and M.A. from Pepperdine University, and her M.S. in Educational Leadership and Administration from National University.

