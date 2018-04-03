KGOU

Photos: These Are The Faces Of The Oklahoma Teacher Walkout

By Megan Ross & Unfiltered & Nomin Ujiyediin 3 minutes ago
  • Gregory Rideau is a special ed teacher and coaches football and track at Star Spencer High School in Oklahoma City. “I currently have to work three jobs just to make ends meet, but I promise you I will not leave the kids."
    Megan Ross / Unfiltered
  • Jack Blayloch is a student at Norman North High School. “Most of our books are outdated by many years, and so we don’t really use them anymore, and so the teacher just has to find stuff online to show us."
    Megan Ross / Unfiltered
  • Lisa Summars is a speech language pathologist with Noble Public Schools. "I need new testing, new materials, it all comes out of my pocket, and it gets expensive, especially when I have to go to the workshops in order to keep my job."
    Megan Ross / Unfiltered
  • Megan Paris is a second grade teacher in the Mid-Del School District. "I would gladly give up my raise if my kids could have more in the classroom. In our classroom, we need new desks, new chairs, books. Basic things like that."
    Megan Ross / Unfiltered
  • Tristianne Asbury is a band director at Capital Hill High School. "Unless they’re willing to up the funding for classrooms, I’m going to leave the state. And I don’t want to leave the state, because everyone I know and love is here."
    Megan Ross / Unfiltered
  • Tanner Bryan is a biology teacher at Stillwater High School. "“Every year, I’ve seen teachers of the year and really impressive teachers and support staff leave because they don’t feel like they’re treated like they should be."
    Megan Ross / Unfiltered
  • Nick Vincent is a special ed teaching assistant at Edmond Memorial High School. "Diapers. Wipes. All sorts of hygiene products. That’s where it affects us the most. Our teachers are having to buy those products for the students."
    Megan Ross / Unfiltered

During a shutdown of most Oklahoma public schools, more than 30,000 people demonstrated at the state capitol on Monday, including teachers, school staff, students, parents and state employees.  These are just a few of the teachers who participated in the walkout, as well as their supporters.

Unfiltered is a community journalism project created by students at the University of Oklahoma's Gaylord College of Journalism and Mass Communication.  OU students, News 9, NonDoc, News on 6 and CNHI newspapers collaborated on the project.  For more coverage of the 2018 Oklahoma teacher walkout, visit Unfiltered's Facebook page.

Tags: 
education
photos
teacher walkout 2018
teacher pay