Photos: These Are The Faces Of The Oklahoma Teacher Walkout

During a shutdown of most Oklahoma public schools, more than 30,000 people demonstrated at the state capitol on Monday, including teachers, school staff, students, parents and state employees. These are just a few of the teachers who participated in the walkout, as well as their supporters.

Unfiltered is a community journalism project created by students at the University of Oklahoma's Gaylord College of Journalism and Mass Communication. OU students, News 9, NonDoc, News on 6 and CNHI newspapers collaborated on the project. For more coverage of the 2018 Oklahoma teacher walkout, visit Unfiltered's Facebook page.

As a community-supported news organization, KGOU relies on contributions from readers and listeners to fulfill its mission of public service to Oklahoma and beyond. Donate online, or by contacting our Membership department.