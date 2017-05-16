President Trump's Big Reveal

News broke Monday afternoon that “President Trump revealed highly classified information to the Russian foreign minister and ambassador” while the three met last week in the White House, according to sources close to the matter.

The Washington Post, which broke the story, did not reveal many key details about the revealed intelligence, though it did apparently concern ISIS threats that involved using laptop computers on airplanes. “For almost anyone in government, discussing such matters with an adversary would be illegal,” The Post reports, “As president, Trump has broad authority to declassify government secrets, making it unlikely that his disclosures broke the law.”

With reaction pouring in, the White House denying any inappropriate action and intelligent agencies apparently scrambling to prevent any damage, we dig into what may have been revealed, and the coming fallout.



Guests

Richard Clarke, former counterterrorism official, currently a consultant for ABC News, adjunct faculty member at Harvard’s Kennedy School of Government, and author of “Against All Enemies” and “The Scorpion’s Gate”

Michael McFaul, senior fellow, the Hoover Institution; he served for five years in the Obama administration, as a special assistant to the president at the National Security Council and as ambassador to the Russian Federation

Peter Finn, National security editor and former Moscow bureau chief, The Washington Post.

