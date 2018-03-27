Putin Says Deadly Mall Fire In Central Russia Due To 'Criminal Negligence'

Russian President Vladimir Putin said a fire that killed at least 64 people including many children at a shopping mall in the Siberian city of Kemerovo was due to "criminal negligence" as reports indicated that the building's alarm system had been shut off and exits blocked.

Large crowds gathered in Kemerovo, located about 2,000 miles east of Moscow, to pay respects to the victims and to voice anger and frustration over Sunday's fire at the city's Winter Cherry shopping center.

Putin's remarks, reported on state television, came during a visit to Kemerovo hours after Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Monday that it was too early to say whether local officials had failed in Kemerovo.

The Moscow Times said that a security guard was believed to have turned off the mall's fire alarm after it was triggered by the fire.

On social media in Russia, some users claimed that the official death toll of 64 from the fire had been deliberately understated. In a televised briefing, however, Emergency Situations Minister Vladimir Puchkov, confirmed 64 deaths. He said six bodies had not been recovered. Some of the dead had been found inside a cinema, Puchkov said.

Eight of the 23 victims that have been positively identified so far are children, officials said, according to The Associated Press.

There were reports that many of the children who died were locked inside one of the upper floor cinema halls watching cartoons and could not escape when the fire broke out.

"We didn't hear the fire alarm, they even didn't turn on the light during the show," Anna Zarechneva, who was in a cinema on the top floor watching a movie with her husband and son, told the AP.

Zarechneva said she heard about the fire when a man ran into the theater shouting. "That movie could have been the last for us, I've only just realized that," she said.

The Times reports that 11 people were being treated in local hospitals, including an 11-year-old boy in serious condition.

About 200 animals from a petting zoo inside the mall, including rabbits, turtles, pigs, goats and rodents, were also killed in the blaze, the Tass news agency said.

The newspaper writes that Russian media outlets were considering three theories as to how the fire started – an electrical short-circuit, arson by teenagers or "an accident involving candles lit during a children's birthday party."

The AP reports that "Some accounts indicated that the blaze first erupted in a children's game room and spread quickly, filling the huge building with toxic fumes."

Four people have been detained for questioning including tenants and shop owners, the Times said.

