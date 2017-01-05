Schools And Businesses Close, Roads Dangerous Following Snowfall

A winter storm that blanketed much of Oklahoma with snow during the overnight hours has led schools and businesses across the region to close for Friday.

The University of Oklahoma's Norman campus and Health Sciences Center campus in Oklahoma City announced they would close for the day, as well as many schools district such as Oklahoma City, Moore and Norman.

A complete, comprehensive list of closures can be found on the website of our severe weather partner, KOCO News.

Both Interstate 35 and Interstate 40 are slick, hazardous and snow-packed, according to the Oklahoma Department of Transportation. The two interstates each have about 4 inches of snow. ODOT officials say cleaning operations are underway, but highways remain slick and dangerous across most of the state. Drivers are encouraged to stay off the roads until condition improve later this morning.

"We are out clearing as quickly as we possible can, but with snow still falling, we're going to be making several passes at those roadways," ODOT spokesperson Lisa Salim said. "We just hope that drivers take it extra slow. Stay about 200 feet or so from snow plows and stay safe."

Roads slick & hazardous. Drive safe if you must get out. pic.twitter.com/sjnBFE4qdi — OKC Police Dept (@okcpd) January 6, 2017

Forecasters at the National Weather Service say snowfall will continue today, mainly during the morning hours in southern Oklahoma and northern Texas. A winter weather advisory remains in effect until noon today. Even though strong winds are not expected, wind chills below zero or in the single digits are expected.

Remember to clear ALL your car windows, not just a porthole. A leaf blower works well for dry powdery snow. #okwx — Rick Smith (@ounwcm) January 6, 2017

Currently, flights at Will Rogers World Airport in Oklahoma City are on schedule despite the snow.

Airport Ops: Snow removal has gone well on taxiways/runways. Airport roads snow covered but passable. Give yourself extra time to get here. — Will Rogers Airport (@fly_okc) January 6, 2017

Original post:

Residents of western and central Oklahoma are bracing for two to four inches of snow and frigid temperatures as arctic air blasts the region. Snow is expected to begin accumulated in western Oklahoma by 10:00 p.m. Thursday night, and by midnight in central Oklahoma, including the Oklahoma City metro area.

Slick roadways are expected to develop overnight and continue into Friday. Temperatures will fall into the teens, with wind chill values near zero degrees.

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory that will be in effect between 10:00 p.m. Thursday through noon on Friday.

KGOU produces journalism in the public interest, essential to an informed electorate. Help support informative, in-depth journalism with a donation online, or contact our Membership department.