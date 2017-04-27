Severe Weather Could Impact Area Festivals

The Oklahoma City area could see severe storms from Thursday night through Saturday.

According to the National Weather Service, there is a marginal risk of thunderstorms in the northeast of the state on Thursday evening. On Friday, the likelihood of severe storms will increase and move east, covering the central, southern and eastern parts of the state.

While the tornado risk is low, the maximum wind speed could be between 60 and 70 miles per hour, and there could be hail the size of tennis balls.

The storms may continue on Saturday, moving southeast.

Oklahoma residents in the central and eastern parts of the state should also be on the lookout for flash floods, according to the National Weather Service.

In total, the Oklahoma City area could see up to three inches of rain this weekend, possibly interrupting the Norman Music Festival, which runs until Saturday, and the Oklahoma City Festival of the Arts, which runs until Sunday.

As a community-supported news organization, KGOU relies on contributions from readers and listeners to fulfill its mission of public service to Oklahoma and beyond. Donate online, or by contacting our Membership department.